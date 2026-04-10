Texas agriculture commissioner warns ranchers as New World screwworm detected 90 miles from border

KRGV file photo.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is warning ranchers about the New World screwworm after the pest was detected only 90 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The detection happened in the Mexican state of Nuevo León. Miller says this is the northernmost case confirmed so far.

"The New World screwworm is not some distant problem. It is a direct and imminent threat to Texas, and we are treating it that way," Miller said. "This is a high-stakes situation for our ranchers, our livestock industry, and our food supply, and we are moving aggressively to stay ahead of it."

Miller says the USDA has responded, but the spread has yet to be successfully contained. He says that's a serious concern and why Texas must be proactive.

"I am calling on every Texas producer to be on high alert right now. Check your animals. Know the signs," Miller said. "If you see anything unusual, report it immediately. There is zero margin for delay when it comes to screwworm. Early detection is the difference between containment and a full-blown crisis that could devastate herds and livelihoods."

Miller says Texas is working with federal, state, and local partners. He says more must be done to stop the spread at the source.

Texas has defeated screwworm before, according to Miller. He says it takes urgency, accountability and immediate action.

Producers can find more information on detection, prevention and reporting at screwworm.gov.