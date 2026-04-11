$78 million Lotto Texas ticket purchased in Brownsville still unclaimed, set to expire

Photo by mgnonline.com

A winning lotto ticket worth $78 million is still unclaimed and is set to expire on Thursday, May 14.

The Lotto Texas drawing was held on Nov. 15, 2025 and the winning ticket was purchased at Bait & Tackle, located at 7066 Padre Island Highway.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn and the cash value option was selected at the time of purchase; the claimant would receive $43,757,223.10 before taxes, according to a news release.

RELATED STORY: Winner of $78 million Lotto Texas ticket purchased in Brownsville has yet to come forward

To claim the prize, the ticket holder must call the Texas Lottery to make an appointment and then present the ticket in person for validation at the Texas Lottery® headquarters, located at 1801 Congress Avenue in Austin.

The news release said the ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180-day following the draw date. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.