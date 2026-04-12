WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 12, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.
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