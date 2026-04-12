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WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 12, 2026

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 12, 2026
5 hours 58 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 April 12, 2026 11:47 AM April 12, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

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