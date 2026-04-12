Sunday, April 12, 2026: Late, overnight thunderstorms, severe weather risk low

The First Warn 5 Weather Team is keeping an eye out on some rain and storms that could enter the Rio Grande Valley early Sunday evening and continuing overnight.

The risk for severe weather is low and this weather event could be isolated with widespread light to moderate rain.

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