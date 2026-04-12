Sunday, April 12, 2026: Late, overnight thunderstorms, severe weather risk low
The First Warn 5 Weather Team is keeping an eye out on some rain and storms that could enter the Rio Grande Valley early Sunday evening and continuing overnight.
The risk for severe weather is low and this weather event could be isolated with widespread light to moderate rain.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
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