McAllen boys and girls track & field district 31-5A champions

The McAllen boys and girls track and field teams took home the district 31-5A Championship in the weekend's meet at PSJA Stadium.

The boys team beat McAllen Memorial for the championship with a gold medal in the 4x100 relay to finish with 133 points.

The girls finished the day with 251 points earning 10 gold medals across 17 events.