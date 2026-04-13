McAllen boys and girls track & field district 31-5A champions
The McAllen boys and girls track and field teams took home the district 31-5A Championship in the weekend's meet at PSJA Stadium.
The boys team beat McAllen Memorial for the championship with a gold medal in the 4x100 relay to finish with 133 points.
The girls finished the day with 251 points earning 10 gold medals across 17 events.
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