La Joya ISD invites parents to upcoming town hall meetings on transportation overhaul

The La Joya Independent School District will host a series of town hall meetings to share updates on the district's transportation system and ongoing operational improvements.

According to a news release, the meetings will provide families and community members with an opportunity to learn more about the transportation department overhaul, including planned route optimizations, the implementation of new software systems and efforts to enhance service reliability and efficiency across the district.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and engage directly with district leadership and transportation staff.

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The first town hall will take place on Monday, April 20, beginning at 6 p.m. at the La Joya High School Cafeteria.

The rest of the town halls are scheduled as follows:

- April 23, 2026 at 6 p.m. at Juarez-Lincoln High School Cafeteria

- April 30, 2026 at 6 p.m. at Palmview High School Cafeteria

Parents are encouraged to attend the meeting designated for their child's campus to ensure the most relevant and personalized information.

The district's transportation updates are part of a broader effort to address long-standing operational challenges and modernize systems to better serve the growing needs of students and families. By leveraging updated routing strategies and new technology, La Joya ISD aims to create a more sustainable and responsive transportation model.

La Joya ISD encourages all families and community members to attend and take part in these important conversations as the district works collaboratively to strengthen its transportation services.

For more information, contact the La Joya ISD Transportation Department at 956-323-2300 or 956-323-2308.