Missing 87-year-old man found unresponsive, Alamo police say

Samuel Holmes

An 87-year-old man who was reported missing has been found unresponsive, according to the Alamo Police Department.

Samuel Holmes was found at around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was first reported missing on Saturday, April 18. He was last seen on the 800 block of Lucy Drive.

Alamo police said Holmes was a veteran who was diagnosed with dementia.

The investigation is ongoing.