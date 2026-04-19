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Missing 87-year-old man found unresponsive, Alamo police say

Missing 87-year-old man found unresponsive, Alamo police say
9 hours 1 minute 44 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2026 Apr 19, 2026 April 19, 2026 10:41 AM April 19, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Samuel Holmes

An 87-year-old man who was reported missing has been found unresponsive, according to the Alamo Police Department.

Samuel Holmes was found at around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was first reported missing on Saturday, April 18. He was last seen on the 800 block of Lucy Drive.

Alamo police said Holmes was a veteran who was diagnosed with dementia.

The investigation is ongoing.

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