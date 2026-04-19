Brownsville police arrest man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash
Brownsville police arrested a man was who allegedly fled the scene of a vehicle crash.
A viral video on Facebook showed Brownsville police officers pointing their weapons at a truck in the parking lot of a Stripes convenience.
Brownsville police officers were near Pablo Kisel when the suspect crashed into another vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.
Luna said the suspect drove away from the scene as officers began approaching. The suspect then pulled into a gas station on Morrison and Pablo Kisel.
Brownsville police officers conducted a high-risk stop, ordering the suspect to step out of his vehicle, according to Luna. The suspect eventually stepped out of the vehicle and officers were able to place him under arrest.
No major injuries were reported.
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