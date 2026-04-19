Valley nonprofit protests outside Dilley immigration detention center, demands its closure

Dozens of Rio Grande Valley residents are back home after caravanning to Dilley to protest against the immigration detention center.

Protesters took to the steps of the immigration detention center near San Antonio where migrant families are held.

Brownsville resident Daisy Rodriguez is just one of the Valley residents who joined the caravan.

"The parents came into the country with actual permits to work and they went through the right process but basically now is like they're telling them no, you got to get out," Rodriguez said.

The caravan, organized by Blue Bunny Brigade, is demanding the Dilley facility be shut down.

"We have to stand up to and not allow this horrible thing that is happening to these children continue to happen with us being quiet and silent," Blue Bunny Brigade Founder Chriselda Vera said. "And we will fight tooth and nail until this changes."

Caravans from across the state joined the effort. They want families to be released by Mother's Day.

"We need to put politically things aside and just be human, just normal human decency. How can we do this to people?" Vera said.

The protestors united their voices so those inside know they're not alone.

Channel 5 News did reach out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment on the detention center protest. We have not yet heard back.

Watch the video above for the full story.