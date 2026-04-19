Power restored to nearly 3,000 Magic Valley Electric Co-Op customers in Hidalgo County
UPDATE: Power has since been restored all Magic Valley Electric Co-op customers in Hidalgo County.
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Magic Valley Electric Co-op is reporting nearly 3,000 customers in Hidalgo County are without power.
According to the company's power outage map, a total of 2,997 customers are experiencing power outages.
This comes after cooler temperatures and overnight rainfall moved into the Rio Grande Valley. According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, rain accumulation was not impressive but conditions could change throughout the day.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
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