Power restored to nearly 3,000 Magic Valley Electric Co-Op customers in Hidalgo County

UPDATE: Power has since been restored all Magic Valley Electric Co-op customers in Hidalgo County.

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Magic Valley Electric Co-op is reporting nearly 3,000 customers in Hidalgo County are without power.

According to the company's power outage map, a total of 2,997 customers are experiencing power outages.

This comes after cooler temperatures and overnight rainfall moved into the Rio Grande Valley. According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, rain accumulation was not impressive but conditions could change throughout the day.

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