Weslaco Museum set to reopen following pipe leak repairs

The Weslaco Museum is set to reopen its doors on Tuesday, April 28 and visitors may notice some repairs that are underway.

The museum has been closed since April 13 after water got inside the building due to a pipe leak. Thankfully, none of the artifacts were damaged.

Repairs to the pipe, along with cleanup costs, are about $10,000.

"We're hoping to have that all cleared from our insurance but again, we want to make sure that any donations that come in will help with this unexpected cost," Weslaco Museum Executive Director Crystal Rodriguez said.

The museum hopes all repairs will be completed by the end of next weekend.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can contact the Weslaco Museum at 956-283-6639.