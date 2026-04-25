Heart of the Valley: H-E-B continues offering free glucose screenings
Diabetes impacts about one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley — a rate significantly higher than the national diabetes average.
Channel 5 News reporter Astrid Mendez spoke with H-E-B pharmacist Bianca Morado about what residents should do before getting a screening.
Watch the video above for the full story.
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.
H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.
More News
News Video
-
Tax-free weekend begins for emergency supplies
-
Wrong-way driver arrested in connection with deadly Cameron County crash
-
Heart of the Valley: H-E-B continues offering free glucose screenings
-
McAllen OBGYN explains gestational diabetes treatment plans for women
-
Brownsville veteran breaks 40-year silence on being sexually assaulted while serving