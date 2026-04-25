Heart of the Valley: H-E-B continues offering free glucose screenings

Diabetes impacts about one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley — a rate significantly higher than the national diabetes average.

Channel 5 News reporter Astrid Mendez spoke with H-E-B pharmacist Bianca Morado about what residents should do before getting a screening.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.