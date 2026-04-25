Wrong-way driver arrested in connection with deadly Cameron County crash

A man was arrested in connection with a deadly two-vehicle crash in Cameron County.

A preliminary investigation revealed 22-year-old Joey Gael Estrada, of Austin, was driving the wrong way on U.S. 77 when the crash occurred, killing 53-year-old Adelaida Gomez, of Conroe, Texas, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The crash occurred Saturday, April 25, at around 5:07 a.m. on U.S. 77 south of Orphanage Road.

Hernandez said Estrada was in a green Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. 77 and a silver Honda Accord, occupied by Gomez and a female driver, was traveling southbound on U.S. 77; both vehicles collided head-on.

Gomez died at the scene from her injuries.

Estrada was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested on charges of criminal negligent homicide and possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Cameron County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.