Edinburg residents file multiple complaints over persistent sewage smell near Jackson Trail

There's a stench in an Edinburg neighborhood that residents say won’t go away.

A number of complaints regarding the smell along Sprague Street and Jackson Road are on file through the city's 311 service.

A runner in Edinburg says a sewage smell along the Jackson Trail has been a problem for months.

Jacob Guzman runs the trail two to three times a week. He says the smell is hard to ignore.

"It smells like sewer," Guzman said.

He's noticed standing water and algae in some spots along Jackson and Sprague.

The city's 311 app shows multiple complaints in the same area. People have reported sewage smells and possible overflow concerns.

The city said a clog in a main line at a nearby lift station caused the problem. Officials say the issue has been addressed.

“The city received, acknowledged, and responded to service concerns related to this area, and each were quickly addressed,” a city of Edinburg spokesperson said in a statement. “Upon review, crews identified a clog in the main line and promptly responded by addressing the issue at the lift station to help mitigate any lingering odors. The city continues to proactively monitor the lift station and surrounding infrastructure to ensure ongoing system performance and maintenance.”

Guzman hopes the fix works.

"Maybe they can see about coming up with a more permanent solution. Maybe there's more of an underlying issue," Guzman said.

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