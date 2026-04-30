UTRGV baseball pulls of massive upset in 9-7 win over #6 Oregon State

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the #6 Oregon State Beavers 9-7 on Wednesday night on the road in Oregon.

The victory is a historic one for the Vaqueros, as they defeat a top-10 ranked team in the nation for the first time since taking down #10 Texas Tech in 2019. The last time the Vaqueros beat an opponent ranked in the top 6 was back in 1983, when UTRGV defeated #1 Wichita State.

The Vaqueros' last ranked win of any kind came in 2025 against #20 Dallas Baptist.

With things scoreless entering the top of the third inning, UTRGV put up five runs to take an early 5-0 lead. That strong inning proved to be too much to overcome for the #6 Beavers.

UTRGV sluggers Armani Raygoza and RGV native Julius Ramirez both homered in the game, helping power the way to victory for the Vaqueros.

Victor Loa was strong on the mound for the Vaqueros, pitching 4.2 innings and giving up just three runs. Anthony Garcia ultimately got the win for UTRGV, coming in for three innings of relief work and striking out five.

The Vaqueros will return to conference play on Friday for their final SLC series of the regular season. The Vaqueros host Incarnate Word, a team that is just 8-16 in conference play so far this season.