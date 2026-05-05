Major drainage work coming to Harlingen's west side as part of District 2 work plan

Harlingen District 2 released their 40-page 2026 Work Plan on Monday.

Some residents on the west side of town could soon be seeing work for a major infrastructure project. District 2 covers much of central Harlingen, including downtown and some west side neighborhoods.

District 2 City Commissioner Daniel Nemecio Lopez says the West Street Drainage Project will focus on expanding drainage capacity.

Stretching from Jackson Street to the Arroyo Colorado, it covers about two miles' worth of west side neighborhoods.

The project resembles the nearly $80 million Commerce Street Drainage Project.

"We were wanting to massively expand our drainage infrastructure, so that all the neighborhoods, like, by Bowie Elementary, off of Harrison, Tyler, west part of downtown, Coakley, all these neighborhoods would directly benefit off this massive line that are going to be putting in as well," Lopez said.

Lopez said they're finalizing the last parts of what will be the beginning of the west side drainage project. Neighbors can expect to see shovels in the ground as early as next month.

For a more in-depth look at the 2026 Work Plan, click here.