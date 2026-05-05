Suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition following deadly Mission motorcycle crash

KRGV file photo

The man accused of causing a crash that killed one motorcyclist remains hospitalized in critical condition, the Mission Police Department said.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday off West Expressway 83 near Holland Avenue.

As previously reported, a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcyclist for a traffic violation, but the motorcyclist evaded the trooper.

DPS said the trooper disengaged from the chase, but the rider kept going and crashed into another motorcyclist, killing him.

The Mission Police Department is investigating the crash. The department has not yet released the identities of the victim and the suspect.