Edinburg set to get first full-service hotel in multi-million dollar development deal

Photo courtesy of the city of Edinburg.

A proposed $18 million to $20 million development could bring Edinburg's first full-service hotel to life, according to the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation.

The plan calls for completely redeveloping the existing Comfort Inn and MainStay Suites, located at 4001 S. Closner Boulevard. Binning Hospitality LLC, led by owners Kamaldeep Gill and Kulwinder Binning, is behind the project.

The redevelopment would create two IHG-branded hotels, Staybridge Suites and Holiday Inn, totaling about 84,000 square feet. Staybridge Suites would be a four-story building with 95 to 100 rooms and the Holiday Inn would be a three-story building with 53 rooms.

Both hotels would share a full-service restaurant, bar, meeting space, basketball court, outdoor grill, patio, and a spa. The amenities would be open to hotel guests and the general public.

The project also includes upgraded landscaping and new exterior signage along the corridor.

The Edinburg EDC said the investment is projected to generate an estimated $5.6 million in annual revenue and create 47 full-time positions for residents.

Construction is slated to begin in September 2026 or sooner, with completion expected by March 20, 2028.