National safety group urges school districts to address Senior Assassin game

School safety leaders from across the country are warning parents about a social media game that's being played by high school seniors.

It's called Senior Assassin.

Channel 5 News has been doing some research and learned the game is played by students targeting each other with water guns, but this game can have real-world consequences.

While students may use a generic water gun that can be bought at any retail store, at a quick glance at the wrong moment, bad lighting, or even the way it's held, could make it look like a real gun. That's exactly what school safety experts say is the problem.

National Council of School Safety Directors President Jason Stoddard says many of these water guns are designed to look realistic, which can create panic for parents, neighbors, teachers, and even law enforcement responding to a call who don't know about the game.

The organization says officers are often forced to make split-second decisions without knowing whether a weapon is real or fake.

"They don't know the difference and in a split second, it's very difficult to tell the difference between a real gun and a fake gun," Stoddard said.

The group also says the game is spreading quickly through social media and TikTok and they're urging school districts to talk with families before something goes wrong.

Channel 5 News has reached out to eight Rio Grande Valley school districts about the game and the McAllen Independent School District was the only one that released a public statement warning families about the possible safety and legal consequences connected to participation.

The National Council of School Safety Directors says their message is simple, they want seniors to enjoy their final weeks of school, but they say no game is worth the risk of someone getting hurt, arrested, or misidentified as a real threat.