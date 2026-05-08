State finds Cameron County jail out of compliance due to overcrowding issue

KRGV file photo.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is working to fix an overcrowding problem at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center after the Texas Commission of Jail Standards found it out of compliance.

The commission said documents showing that from March 30 to April 6, the jail was over the approved capacity by 47 inmates. Jail standards require one jailer be provided on each floor of the facility where 10 or more inmates are housed, with no less than one jailer per 48 inmates.

From April 3 to April 5, Carrizalez-Rucker did not maintain the 1-48 inmate to officer ratio. On April 3, the inmate to officer ratio was 1 to 53, on April 4 and April 5, the ratio was 1 to 55.

Sheriff Manuel Treviño said the office was notified on April 8, and has been given until May 1 to resolve the issue.

"Since receiving this notification, we have been working closely with the District Attorney's Office and our local judges to find solutions and reduce the overcrowding within our jail facility," Treviño said.

The sheriff's office said its goal is to avoid transferring inmates to outside facilities since it could place an added financial burden on families who would need to travel farther for visitation.

Treviño said the office remains committed to resolving the matter in the best interest of the community while maintaining the safety and security of the facility.