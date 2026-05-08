McAllen Vietnam War veteran searches for his missing dog

A Purple Heart recipient in McAllen is looking for his lost dog.

The dog has been his companion for nearly a decade. A good partner is how Terry Roe describes his dog, Molly.

"She's a basset hound," Roe said. "I think she went out the front door."

The 77-year-old Vietnam War Purple Heart recipient is trying to replay how she got lost.

Roe last saw Molly two weeks ago. The family lives behind South Texas College on Pecan Boulevard in McAllen.

"I would just turn her loose in the backyard; it was all closed in," Roe said.

Roe started taking care of Molly nine years ago and she took care of him in return.

"I have to go to the VA once in a while," Roe said.

For the past four years, Roe has had intestinal ischemia — when blood doesn't flow to the intestine properly.

Molly was by his side the entire time.

"She's a real good dog, she'd come running in for me," Roe said.

His hope is to get her back home with him.

"It kept me calm; I should've took her out more," Roe said.

Anyone with information on the dog's whereabouts is urged to contact Marina Roe at 956-500-5285.