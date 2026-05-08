City of Pharr to host free water safety event for families at aquatic center
The city of Pharr is teaming up with several local organizations to host a free water safety event for families this spring.
The Safe Summer Splash is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 16 at the Pharr Aquatic Center, located at 1000 S. Fir Street.
The event is free and open to families with children. It includes hands-on CPR education provided by Pharr EMS and other EMS professionals.
Children will also receive free, properly fitted life jackets while supplies last. Free sample swim lessons and other giveaways will also be available.
After the safety activities, attendees can enjoy free swim time at the aquatic center.
The city of Pharr is hosting the event in partnership with the Junior League of McAllen, Driscoll Children's Hospital RGV, and Driscoll Health Plan.
To register for the event, click here.
More News
News Video
-
National safety group urges school districts to address Senior Assassin game
-
McAllen Vietnam War veteran searches for his missing dog
-
'She left me her four treasures:' Edinburg father of four reacts after...
-
Alton rolls out new signs to protect children with autism from speeding...
-
TEA records show Monte Also ISD falsified grades to inflate graduation rates
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer commits to Nelson University
-
RGV Thursday night baseball area round scores and highlights
-
Brownsville Hanna's Sebastian Escamilla signs with Frank Phillips University
-
McAllen High & PSJA softball take Game 1 wins in regional semifinal
-
Trio of Palmview Lobos sign to play at the next level