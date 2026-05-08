City of Pharr to host free water safety event for families at aquatic center

KRGV file photo.

The city of Pharr is teaming up with several local organizations to host a free water safety event for families this spring.

The Safe Summer Splash is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 16 at the Pharr Aquatic Center, located at 1000 S. Fir Street.

The event is free and open to families with children. It includes hands-on CPR education provided by Pharr EMS and other EMS professionals.

Children will also receive free, properly fitted life jackets while supplies last. Free sample swim lessons and other giveaways will also be available.

After the safety activities, attendees can enjoy free swim time at the aquatic center.

The city of Pharr is hosting the event in partnership with the Junior League of McAllen, Driscoll Children's Hospital RGV, and Driscoll Health Plan.

To register for the event, click here.