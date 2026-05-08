DPS: Hit-and-run driver arrested after crash critically injures two juveniles in Cameron County
A woman was taken into custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one juvenile in critical condition.
Briana Camila Rodriguez surrendered herself to authorities at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center on Friday. She was identified as the driver who fled the scene of the hit-and-run crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Rodriguez is facing two counts of failure to stop and render aid — collision involving serious bodily injury.
RELATED STORY: Juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition following Cameron County hit-and-run crash
The crash occurred on May 4 on State Highway 48 near the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp.
DPS said two juveniles were parked on the shoulder lane due to mechanical failures when a vehicle sideswiped their car and struck them. The vehicle then fled the area following the collision.
Both juveniles were hospitalized in critical condition. One has since been released, and the second juvenile remains hospitalized but is now in stable condition.
More News
News Video
-
National safety group urges school districts to address Senior Assassin game
-
McAllen Vietnam War veteran searches for his missing dog
-
'She left me her four treasures:' Edinburg father of four reacts after...
-
Alton rolls out new signs to protect children with autism from speeding...
-
TEA records show Monte Also ISD falsified grades to inflate graduation rates
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer commits to Nelson University
-
RGV Thursday night baseball area round scores and highlights
-
Brownsville Hanna's Sebastian Escamilla signs with Frank Phillips University
-
McAllen High & PSJA softball take Game 1 wins in regional semifinal
-
Trio of Palmview Lobos sign to play at the next level