DPS: Hit-and-run driver arrested after crash critically injures two juveniles in Cameron County

Briana Camila Rodriguez (Mugshot courtesy of the Cameron County inmate list)

A woman was taken into custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one juvenile in critical condition.

Briana Camila Rodriguez surrendered herself to authorities at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center on Friday. She was identified as the driver who fled the scene of the hit-and-run crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Rodriguez is facing two counts of failure to stop and render aid — collision involving serious bodily injury.

RELATED STORY: Juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition following Cameron County hit-and-run crash

The crash occurred on May 4 on State Highway 48 near the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp.

DPS said two juveniles were parked on the shoulder lane due to mechanical failures when a vehicle sideswiped their car and struck them. The vehicle then fled the area following the collision.

Both juveniles were hospitalized in critical condition. One has since been released, and the second juvenile remains hospitalized but is now in stable condition.