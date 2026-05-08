Hidalgo County drainage project causes temporary closure on North Bentsen Road

Part of North Bentsen Road, between Mile 7 Road and State Highway 107, will be temporarily closed as part of an ongoing drainage project (Graphic courtesy of Hidalgo County Precinct 4)

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 and Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 announced a temporary road closure on North Bentsen Road in as part of an ongoing drainage improvement project.

The closure runs between Mile 7 Road and State Highway 107 from Monday, May 11, through Tuesday, May 19.

During the closure, crews will safely complete the installation of a roadway crossing that will connect a pipe extension to an existing drainage inlet as part of the North Bentsen Road Crossing Drainage Project.

During construction, no through traffic will be allowed, and access will be limited to area residents only.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 said it appreciates the public's patience and cooperation as the improvements are completed to enhance drainage infrastructure and roadway safety in the area.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise caution when traveling near the work zone.

For questions or more information, contact Precinct 4 Multimedia Coordinator Laura Garcia Aviles at 956-383-3112 or laura.garcia@co.hidalgo.tx.us.