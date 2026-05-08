Palmview secures funding for new hike and bike trail
Palmview is getting a new hike and bike trail, and the city has secured funding to build it.
The trail will run half a mile near Bentsen Palm Drive and La Homa Road, and is expected to cost about $230,000.
The city will cover part of the cost and use state and federal grants for the rest.
Survey participants said they wanted the trail.
"A walking trail is a common one, especially now that health is so important and health is an issue and a challenge in our area, region, and culture," Palmview City Manager Michael Leo said. "A walking trail is something that we hear often."
The city plans to break ground next year.
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