Valley TxDOT crews prepare for hurricane season

The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready for hurricane season.

TxDOT’s Pharr district, which includes the entire Rio Grande Valley, held its yearly districtwide hurricane meeting this week.

Crews went over TxDOT's response during Hurricane Harvey and discussed specific crew roles during a storm.

"We do have new employees on board, so this meeting is a good opportunity for our veterans to refresh, and then also for our new employees to understand what role we play in a hurricane event," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

Hurricane season begins June 1, 2026.