La Villa has new streetlights up, and more are coming.

The project costs $8,000, and the city is covering the cost.

Workers recently installed three new lights on Canary and Blue Jay lanes. The next lights are set to go up on Cottonwood Avenue and Highway 107.

The city says it has been working to get the lights for years, but the project was delayed while other improvements were completed first.

"We just have to take baby steps; as the money is available and the budget allows, we will be doing those improvements that are needed," La Villa Administrator Antonio Barco said, adding that residents should feel safer once the lights are installed.

“Should be safer for not only them, but anyone close by," Barco said.