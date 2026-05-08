Cameron County jails found to be non-compliant due to overcrowding issues

Cameron County jails are over capacity, with state regulators saying the facilities are failing to meet standards.

According to officials, 47 inmates have pushed the jails past their limit. The problem is affecting multiple county jails, according to the sheriff's office.

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino said the capacity issue happened for several reasons. He said his department is trying to avoid sending inmates to other facilities because it costs families more money and makes it harder for them to visit.

Trevino said the capacity problem meant Cameron County jails failed to meet state standards between March 30, 2026, and April 6, 2026.

Trevino said his department is working with county judges and the district attorney's office to clear out cells faster.

The district attorney's office said a growing population is also behind the issue.

"There's more people getting arrested," Cameron County First Assistant District Attorney Edward Sandoval said.

Sandoval said his office is working to keep up with that demand by focusing on low level offenders to help clear cells faster. He said his department is identifying misdemeanor offenders in the courts that qualify for a plea of guilt and credit for time served so they can be released.

For those that don't have cases filed yet and are nonviolent misdemeanor offenders, Sandoval said they are trying to get their bonds lowered.

The sheriff's office said it will meet with the state next week to find out what else they can do to get back in compliance.

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