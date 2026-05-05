Juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition following Cameron County hit-and-run crash
One juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition following a Monday hit-and-run crash in Cameron County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened Monday at around 2:26 a.m. on State Highway 48 near the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp.
According to a DPS spokesperson, two juveniles were parked on the shoulder lane due to mechanical failures, and the father of one of the boys had arrived to help fix the car.
A vehicle then sideswiped the juveniles’ car and hit them, DPS said, adding that the female driver fled the scene.
Both juveniles were hospitalized in critical condition. One juvenile has since been released, while the other remains hospitalized and requires surgery.
DPS said the suspect vehicle was located, and troopers are working on an arrest.
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