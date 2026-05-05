Historical park to celebrate 180th anniversary of Battle of Palo Alto
The Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park is commemorating the 180th anniversary of the Battle of Palo Alto in Brownsville.
The battle was the first major battle of the Mexican-American War.
The event will feature living history programs, information tables hosted by local partners, hands-on art activities, and engaging Ranger talks on the battlefield.
It’s set for Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7200 Paredes Line Rd. in Brownsville.
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