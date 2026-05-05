Willacy County maintenance worker caught performing lewd act inside woman's apartment, records say

Noe Perez Vasquez (Mugshot courtesy of Willacy County Jail)

A maintenance worker at the Willacy County Housing Authority was arrested after he was caught on camera entering a woman's home without permission and performing a lewd act, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit said 57-year-old Noe Perez Vasquez was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass of a habitation following the incident that happened on April 7.

Deputies with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a housing authority maintenance worker, later identified as Vasquez, entering a woman's residence and "relieved himself" inside, according to the affidavit.

Upon arrival, deputies were flagged down by the woman who said she was at work when she received a motion alert from her recently installed in-home Ring camera in her living room.

The affidavit said when the woman opened the notification, she saw a man she recognized as Vasquez sitting on her couch performing a lewd act. Recorded footage showed Vasquez had entered and exited the apartment through the rear door.

Deputies asked if Vasquez had permission to enter her home, and the woman advised he did not. She was also not notified of any scheduled maintenance or fumigation by the front office, according to the affidavit.

Deputies made contact with another maintenance worker who said Vasquez was near the storage area when the worker informed him the entire incident was caught on camera, according to the affidavit. The worker claims Vasquez laughed and denied the allegations; he then left the area.

Authorities spoke with a front office employee who confirmed Vasquez was a maintenance worker and there were no active maintenance requests for the victim's apartment.

According to the affidavit, the employee checked the locker where the spare keys are kept and confirmed the spare key for the victim's apartment was not in its designated place, indicating it was still in the possession of maintenance staff.

The employee contacted Vasquez and asked him to return to the office.

Vasquez arrived back at the housing authority, and deputies advised they had seen the footage from the apartment and were giving him a chance to explain.

The affidavit said Vasquez reported he entered the apartment to work on a water heater, but deputies stated there was no work order on file. Vasquez then admitted to the incident, and his statements were consistent with the video footage.

Vasquez was no longer listed in Willacy County jail records, indicating he bonded out.