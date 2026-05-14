KRGVCares Closet: 12-year-old says toys and games helped him get through his hospital stay

A 12-year-old boy is recovering at Driscoll Children's Hospital of the Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg after emergency surgery to treat a burst appendix.

Gael Cervantes’ mother, Lizzette Uresti, described what the past week has been like. His pain wouldn't go away at first, and doctors couldn't figure out what was wrong.

"They told him it was probably a virus. Then they found out it was his appendix," Uresti said.

Gael was hospitalized for emergency surgery.

"It was a delicate situation. His appendix burst, the infection was spreading," Uresti said.

Now, Gael is smiling and recovering in the hospital. He said the experience has been tough and that toys and games helped him get through it.

"I was depressed with all of the stuff going on," Gael said. "A toy brings you joy. Wen a kid is sad a toy can make you so happy.”

His mother agreed that having the toys and games made a difference in his recovery.

"Throughout his stay, every single day... he was distracted and motivated by the games and puzzles provided by the hospital. They would bring a toy, and he was happy," Uresti said.

Gael will soon be going home, but his wound still needs to heal. His mother said she is forever grateful for his care at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Gael and his mother shared their story during the KRGVCares Closet campaign, which aims to raise funds to buy new toys for patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital of the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas Health System children’s hospital.

Uresti shared a message for people at home.

"Open up your heart; the majority of us are parents. I imagine some of you watching at home have kids," Uresti said.

The KRGVCares Closet campaign raises money to buy toys, arts and crafts, stuffed animals, and more for hospitalized children.

KRGV is spreading awareness of the importance of extended stays by children at our local children’s hospitals: South Texas Health System Children's Hospital and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

During all newscasts and Take 5, we will ask our viewers to donate to the KRGV Cares Closet campaign. All monetary donations collected will be used to purchase toys and other items the hospital needs to fill the closet.

Click here to donate.

Watch the video above for the full story.