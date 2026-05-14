Cameron County gets $1.2 million to build flood early warning system

Cameron County is getting $1.2 million in grant funding to build a flood early warning system, according to a news release.

The Texas Water Development Board approved the funding on Monday, and the money will go toward planning, designing, building, and activating a flood monitoring network across the county.

The project includes 18 flood monitoring stations in total. Eight stations are already installed and will now be fully commissioned and activated. Ten more stations will be added to expand the county's flood monitoring capabilities, the news release stated.

"This investment represents a major step forward in protecting Cameron County residents from the dangers associated with severe weather and flooding events," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., said in a statement. "Flooding continues to be one of the most significant natural threats facing our region and this funding will help provide real-time information and early warnings that can save lives, protect property and improve emergency response efforts throughout the County."