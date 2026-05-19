Harlingen's Isaiah Gayton signs to Palo Alto College
A Harlingen baseball player is heading to college after signing his letter of intent to Palo Alto College.
Isaiah Gaytan, a shortstop and pitcher for the Cardinals, made it official with the signing. Gaytan earned Newcomer of the Year honors during his freshman season.
Last year, he earned a first team all-district selection as a utility player and helped his team win a bi-district championship in 2025.
"I've put a lot of countless hours into baseball, I always did it for my younger self and I will always continue to do it just to live my dream out," Gaytan said, "and I'm just going to miss all the guys man, the coaches did an amazing impact on baseball and I just can't wait to see what's next."
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