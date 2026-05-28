Weslaco crews clear drains following flooding from recent storm

Crews in Weslaco spent the day Wednesday clearing drains to keep water moving during flooding following a storm.

The city is using a CCTV system to detect trash and debris inside drains. Crews know where to clear with the help of the device, which they started using six months ago.

During heavy rains, 80-year-old Weslaco resident Julian Cantu III says it's a challenge to get to his home on Padre Avenue, and he takes different routes into his neighborhood.

"It's terrible, and I mean terrible because when it rains, you can't even drive," Cantu said. "I went to church this morning... and then when it started raining, that thing was flooded. We got to go around [the street] because if you drive through the water, the brakes ain't going to be working, and then you're going to be in trouble."

READ MORE: Cameron County residents dealing with flooding and other damages following severe storm

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez says the city's public works department is stepping up efforts to keep the water flowing.

"All 150 people were out today, there's probably more than 20 units," Gonzalez said.

The city's first focus is flood-prone areas, including Missouri Street, 12th Street, and Texas Boulevard, as well as parts of downtown Weslaco.

Mayor Gonzalez told Channel 5 News public works crews are clearing trash, leaves, and grass clippings from drains.

"We have a system, a little truck, a little machine that goes in there and looks at the cameras, takes video of all our lines," Mayor Gonzalez said. "And we got to make sure that everything is going good and that there's not any debris that's blocking any of the flow of the water."

The surveillance device sends back high-quality video to crews inside a truck. From there, crews can see what could be blocking a pipeline.

The device can fit into a pipe as small as four inches wide and go as far as 800 feet deep.

"As of right now, we're going to each inlet, and we're going to keep this rotation going, making sure that they're cleaned out," Mayor Gonzalez said.

Cantu says keeping the drains clear is up to both the city and fellow community members.

"I hope they start cleaning up the street instead of leaving brush and everything going down the drain," Cantu said.

The city urges residents to bag grass clippings instead of blowing them into the street, where they can get into storm drains and cause clogs.

Watch the video above for the full story.