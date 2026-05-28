Drive-by memorial held for Progreso High School student who drowned in canal near Mercedes
Funeral services are underway for the 17-year-old Progreso High School student who drowned in a canal near Mercedes.
Samuel Hernandez was reportedly fishing with friends in the canal on Sunday when he jumped into the canal to free a fishing line and drowned. His body was recovered hours later.
A Progreso Independent School District board member confirmed Hernandez was a Progreso High School quarterback who just finished his junior year.
On Thursday, Progreso ISD held a memorial drive-by at noon where a hearse drove Hernandez by the school one last time. A crowd of hundreds turned out for the memorial.
A BBQ chicken plate sale to raise funds for Hernandez’s family was also held during the memorial, and all 1,800 plates sold out by around noon.
READ MORE: Questions raised over security at canal near Mercedes following teen's drowning
According to Hernandez’s obituary, visitation services begin Thursday, May 28, at 4 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel Highland, located at 6705 North FM 88 in Weslaco.
A prayer service will also be held that same day at 7 p.m.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29. Burial services will be held at 2 p.m.
A GoFundMe campaign was set up for Hernandez’s family. Click here to donate.
Counseling services are available for students.
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