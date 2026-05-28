Ongoing road project bringing relief to Harlingen neighborhood streets

Harlingen is getting ready to fix more than a mile of cracked and pothole-covered streets across several neighborhoods, according to city officials.

The city has set aside about $130,000 for the project, which is broken into three phases.

Phase one covers about three-quarters of a mile between North 13th Street and 77 Sunshine Strip. Phase two runs along East Austin Avenue between 1st Street and 77 Sunshine Strip. Phase three will cover North 13th Street between 77 Sunshine Strip and Grimes.

The entire project covers about a mile and a quarter of roadway.

Harlingen District 2 Commissioner Daniel Nemecio Lopez said materials are being paid for through a $3 street fee included on city bills, while labor and equipment come from other city funds.

"People pay taxes, and they want to see their tax money working for them, and so this was a direct correlation that they could make or say, 'Hey, I pay the $3 water fee, I pay money into property taxes or sales taxes or whatnot, and that money's coming right back to benefit me,'" Lopez said.

Phase one construction started Tuesday and is expected to take about five days. Each phase will begin immediately after the previous one wraps up.

The full project should take two to four weeks, weather permitting, city officials said. Drivers should expect some temporary detours and lane closures during that time.

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