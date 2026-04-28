Made in the 956: Annual 5K helps students while honoring beloved Edinburg teacher

Spreading kindness one step at a time is how one woman is keeping her husband's legacy alive, all while helping students along the way.

Sonia Dempsey remembers the courage of her husband of 20 years, Chad Dempsey.

"He was diagnosed July 4th, 2022, with Glioblastoma Stage 4 brain tumor, there's no cure," Sonia said.

Statistically, people live anywhere between five months to a year.

"He survived 18 months, but those 18 months were filled with beautiful positive memories I hold so deep with me, because he impacted so many people," Sonia said.

That impact spanned more than two decades as a band director at Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, including 15 years as head band director at Edinburg North High School.

"Every year, he got to impact those students. His passion and love for music, not only within the walls of the school and the year that he had them but he wanted to create an individual that would service and help others," Sonia said.

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After Chad's death in 2024, Sonia found a way to honor his legacy while continuing to support students — a reflection of the work he loved the most.

She created the Sunflower 5K, inspired by something they shared during his battle with cancer.

"It was created in his legacy as a memorial, but the benefits of that is that we help out students, band students, seniors. It started with senior scholarships and has carried on to programs," Sonia said.

Last year, more than 300 people showed up. This year, the goal is even bigger and there's meaning behind the name.

"Sunflowers became a symbol of our strength and just hope, and that's why we named it the Sunflower 5K," Sonia said.

But this event is about more than just raising money. It's a reminder to live life to the fullest no matter the time you have been given.

"Laugh, and just appreciate and be grateful for every day that we have and that's what he wanted," Sonia said. "We're here together, enjoy the day, enjoy each other, and just to spread kindness."

The Sunflower 5K is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 3 at the Edinburg Municipal Park, 714 South Raul Longoria Road.

To sign up, click here.

Sonia Dempsey and the Chad Dempsey Sunflower 5K are made in the 956.