UTRGV offering swim lessons for children, adults
This summer, many families will be heading to the pool and beach to cool off.
Swimming is a big part of the fun and experts say it's an important life skill everyone should know. That's why the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is offering swimming lessons throughout the summer.
UTRGV Aquatics and Outdoor Adventures Coordinator Nora Galvan spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about why it's important to learn this skill and how people can register.
For more information on the swim lessons, click here.
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