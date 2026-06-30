Hidalgo County launches Fourth of July DWI No Refusal campaign

The Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office is teaming up with local law enforcement, judges and medical professionals for a Fourth of July DWI No Refusal Enforcement initiative, according to a news release.

The campaign runs from midnight on July 2, 2026, through 11:59 p.m. on July 5, 2026.

During that time, prosecutors and judges will be available to help officers get blood search warrants for drivers suspected of driving while intoxicated who refuse to give a breath or blood sample.

"Holiday celebrations should be a time for making memories with family and friends, not tragedies on our roadways," Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio "Terry" Palacios said in a statement. "The No Refusal Initiative serves as a reminder that impaired driving will not be tolerated and that refusing to provide a specimen will not prevent law enforcement from obtaining the evidence necessary to prosecute DWI offenses."

The Fourth of July holiday consistently ranks among the busiest travel periods of the year and is often accompanied by an increase in alcohol-related crashes and fatalities nationwide, according to a news release.

Through this effort, participating agencies hope to reduce impaired driving and encourage people to make responsible transportation choices.

Officials are encouraging people to designate a sober driver before celebrating, use rideshare services or public transportation when available, arrange for a safe ride home, and stay overnight if alcohol has been consumed.