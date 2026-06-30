Vamaya Dance School in McAllen preparing for 'Un Legado' performance

It's a night of tradition and pride as folklorico dancing comes alive on stage as part of ‘Un Legado,’ a performance being held at Vamaya Dance School in McAllen.

The event is set for Friday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at 300 N. 7th Avenue in Edinburg.

Academia Folklorica VAMAYA Director Aaron Medrano and choreographer Diego Rojas join us to discuss the upcoming event.

Watch the video above for the full story.