South Pole Illuminated Festival underway in McAllen
The magic of Christmas is alive in McAllen.
The city is having its annual South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center.
Corporate Relations Manager Joe Garcia spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the family fun they have this year, including a real ice rink the family can enjoy.
Garcia also said kids 12 years and younger can enter the festival for free on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The South Pole Illuminated Festival is going on now at the McAllen Convention Center and will last until December 28.
For more information on the festival, click here.
Channel 5 News is also giving away tickets to the South Pole Illuminated Festival. Tune in every day this week to Channel 5 News at 6 p.m. for a chance to win five tickets. For more information, click here.
