x

Clarrisa Mejia homers in district opener as Weslaco softball shines with 19-0 win

Clarrisa Mejia homers in district opener as Weslaco softball shines with 19-0 win
1 day 12 hours 59 minutes ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 10:59 PM March 06, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from Weslaco's 19-0 win over La Joya in the district opener.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days