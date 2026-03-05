x

Thursday, March 5, 2026: Windy & warm with highs in the 80s

Thursday, March 5, 2026: Windy & warm with highs in the 80s
3 hours 46 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 10:54 AM March 05, 2026 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days