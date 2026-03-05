St. Joseph Academy holds send-off for state-bound boys soccer team
The St. Joseph Academy boys soccer team is state bound.
The Bloodhounds are two years removed from taking home a state championship and this is their fourth straight appearance at the state tournament.
"It's been the standard the school has in the program," Bloodhounds boys soccer head coach Edward Rojas said of the state tournament appearance. "It feels amazing to be in this position and I think the boys deserve it."
"The team is ready, I'm ready to fight for the team," senior forward Jonathan Cardona said. "We are representing everyone, all the students here."
On Wednesday afternoon, the school held a send-off to wish the team well before heading to the state tournament.
"It means a lot," senior midfielder Eze Escamilla said of the send-off. "A lot of people make the effort to come out and really show us that St. Joseph is not just a school, but it's a family that supports everybody."
The Bloodhounds will play San Antonio Christian on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Round Rock.
