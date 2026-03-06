McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to end RGV high school basketball season
RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, March 3
McAllen High 59, Alamo Heights 63
Brownsville Jubilee 62, Wimberley 106
Harlingen South 35, SA Veterans 63
More News
News Video
-
Judge denies request to block evidence in Brownsville sailor's murder trial
-
New owner working to bring historic Edinburg home back to life
-
McAllen kicks off $5.6 million drainage project to tackle flooding
-
Texas Supreme Court holds hearings in Edinburg on local cases
-
Alamo adding free Wi-Fi at city park
Sports Video
-
UTRGV quarterback Garret Rangel discusses first padded practice with Vaqueros
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...