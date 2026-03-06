x

McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to end RGV high school basketball season

1 day 13 hours 2 minutes ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 10:49 PM March 04, 2026 in Sports

RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, March 3

McAllen High 59, Alamo Heights 63

Brownsville Jubilee 62, Wimberley 106

Harlingen South 35, SA Veterans 63

