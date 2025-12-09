In school voucher rules, Texas lets families get more for pre-K but rejects additional reporting requirements

Kindergarten and first grade students participate in a “putt-putt-palooza” workshop at Alpha School, a private school in Austin, on Sept. 9, 2025. Kaylee Greenlee for The Texas Tribune

Texas’ chief financial officer on Tuesday finalized rules for the state’s private school voucher program, clearing up confusion about funding for pre-kindergarten students and setting official dates for schools and families to apply — but declining to change certain special education components or tack on additional reporting requirements.

Private schools and vendors who currently participate in an existing state initiative for students with disabilities can begin applying on Dec. 9. All schools and vendors can submit applications on a rolling basis after that date.

The state will then allow families to start applying on Feb. 4, the date Texas’ finance chief and Odyssey — the finance and technology company helping administer the program — had agreed upon in their contract. The application window would remain open until mid-March, according to the agreement. The state then aims to provide status updates for approved students in early May.

The program, which the Texas comptroller’s office oversees, will officially launch at the start of the 2026-27 school year.

Most families will receive an amount between about $10,300-$10,900 a year in state funds for each student participating in the program, which they can then use to pay for educational expenses or tuition at the accredited private schools approved by the comptroller’s office. The Texas Education Agency will help set the official amount in January; the current estimate is $10,800.

Home-schoolers are eligible for $2,000, while students with disabilities could receive up to $30,000.

The office also cleared up a discrepancy between the draft rules it released earlier this year and the state law creating the voucher program. It had proposed that children attending private preschool programs only receive $2,000 — the amount for home-schoolers — and not the more than $10,000 that lawmakers said they intended for all other students. The finalized rules make clear that preschoolers are eligible for the full amount if they also meet the state’s free public pre-K requirements.

The rules officially establish the foundation of the voucher program, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law earlier this year after years of unsuccessful efforts. The Texas Legislature chose the comptroller as the program’s overseer.

The $1 billion in funds initially allocated for the program will flow through education savings accounts, a form of school vouchers that operate as a digital platform where families can pay tuition and purchase educational supplies from approved vendors. The tuition platform is expected to launch in early July.

Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock and his staff conducted a public hearing over a draft version of the rules in September, after receiving written testimony from roughly 200 people. Outside of questions about pre-K eligibility, two areas emerged as significant areas of interest among Texans: special education, and reporting on program applicants and recepients.

For families to prove their child has a disability, the rules allow for the submission of a Social Security determination letter or a physician’s note. Disability rights advocates said that permitting the use of those documents does not align with federal or state guidelines, would not hold the same weight as requiring an evaluation of a child’s needs in an educational setting, and could result in prioritizing kids without a demonstrated need for special education services.

The comptroller disagreed with the idea that students who apply need the same evaluations as those typically conducted for public school students. The office ruled that, for the purposes of applying to the voucher program, it will continue to allow the additional documentation as evidence of a disability.

If applications for the voucher program exceed the funding available, the comptroller must prioritize applicants in this order:

Students with disabilities from families with an annual income at or below 500% of the federal poverty level, which includes any four-person household earning less than roughly $160,000

Families at or below 200% of the poverty level, which includes any four-person household earning less than roughly $64,300

Families between 200% and 500% of the poverty level

Families at or above 500% of the poverty level (limited to 20% of the program’s budget)

The priority system does not guarantee access to the program. Participating schools do not have to change their admissions process, meaning they can deny entry to any student who does not meet their standards. They also do not have to follow the same laws that require public schools to provide learning accommodations for students with disabilities.

State law does require that participating students — meaning those who not only get into the program but also are accepted into a private school — receive a comprehensive educational evaluation before they can access the additional funding set aside for children with disabilities. Public schools must conduct those evaluations within 45 days if families request the service.

During the draft period, the rules did not make any significant additions to the reporting requirements that state law established for the voucher program. The law requires the comptroller’s office to collect and publish annual data, such as the number of applications it receives and accepts, participant satisfaction, and how the program affects private school capacity and Texas’ public education system. The report must include the amount of gifts, grants and donations it receives. The comptroller must also provide state lawmakers with the demographic information of participants, such as age, race and sex.

Public education advocates wanted more information they could use to analyze outcomes of the program, including the disclosure of people who donate to it, the number of private school spots available by grade and the amount of money the state recovers from ineligible expenses. Some advocates also called for private schools to report their students’ graduation rates, academic growth and postsecondary readiness.

But in the final rules, the comptroller’s office declined the suggestions and said it would only comply with the reporting and auditing requirements as outlined in state law.

“These requested additions are outside the scope of the proposed rules, are not a logical outgrowth of the proposal, and would materially alter the issues raised in the proposed rules,” the officials said. “Such an adoption would deprive affected parties of fair notice and the opportunity for meaningful and informed participation in the rulemaking process.”

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.