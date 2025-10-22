5 On Your Side: Brownsville residents left in the dark following streetlight outage

A Brownsville neighborhood has been left in the dark for months.

Neighbors living on Kilian Avenue said the streetlights there stopped working after the March 2025 floods.

They said they’re tired of waiting for the streetlights to be fixed, and contacted 5 On Your Side for help.

Roberto Garcia said the neighborhood has been pitch black at night for months. He said he's reached out to Magic Valley Electric Cooperative in hopes of getting the streetlight fixed.

“I talked to them a couple times, two or three times, they told me ‘yeah we're working on it and we're gonna send a crew to fix it,’” Garcia said. “Since then it’s been like six months. I think it’s already time for them to take charge and come and fix it."

5 On Your Side reached out to Magic Valley. The company said the lights should be fixed within the next two weeks.

When asked if the March 2025 floods were a direct cause to the light going out and why it’s taken so long to be fixed, the company said the flood may have contributed to the issue, but an outage could be caused by many factors.

MVEC said the repair has taken longer than usual due to a number of factors limiting access to the transformer such as landscaping, outbuildings and driveways which are common in fully developed subdivisions.

For now, Garcia says he's added some extra lighting to his home as he waits for the streetlights to come back.

Watch the video above for the full story.

