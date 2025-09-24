5 On Your Side: Vanguard Academy searching for new food vendor following complaints from parents

Vanguard Academy is now looking for a new food service provider to feed their students.

The public charter school system ended the contract with the previous company after complaints from parents.

The complaints included reports of spoiled milk, cold and undercooked meals and pests in vegetables that were being served to students.

Those same parents reached out to 5 On Your Side.

Myra Rodriguez, whose daughter is a seventh-grader at Vanguard Academy's Rembrandt campus, said what's being served at school isn't just unappetizing — it's unacceptable.

“It did catch my attention, broccoli being served with worms, and it was brought up in the meeting… and they were aware of the situation,” Rodriguez said.

For Rodriguez, it's not just about bad lunches, it's about the children who rely on those meals.

“What about all these children that look forward to coming to school, eating a warm meal, and they come to the food that they're providing that is either cold or comes with worms,” Rodriguez said. “I wouldn’t even eat it.”

Channel 5 News reached out Vanguard Academy on Tuesday. The academy announced that same day that they immediately terminated its contract with Ordo, its food service provider.

“We are transitioning out to secure a different vended meal provider," Vanguard Academy spokesperson Melissa Morales said.

The decision came after a campus visit and internal review.

“We gave them an opportunity to improve... and at the point we didn't see those changes, this decision was taken,” Morales said.

For now, Vanguard Academy is temporarily partnering with another company to feed students until they come up with a long term solution.

Vanguard Academy plans to go out to bid for a new food service vendor on Oct. 1, 2025, Morales said.

Vanguard Academy said they want parents and student to continue sharing their thoughts.

