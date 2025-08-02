5 On Your Side: Harlingen family unable to use lifetime warranty after business switches owners

A family in Harlingen is looking for answers.

They say they paid a foundation company thousands of dollars, now their foundation is starting to break down and the company isn't returning their calls.

The home has been the Garcia family's home for more than 25-years. Ricardo Garcia and his sister worry about their parent's age.

"We try to take good care of them as much as possible. We try to keep them out of the retirement home," Ricardo said.

Two years ago, the family saw the home needed foundation repairs. They did their research and thought they found a reliable company.

"The house is losing its foundation and that the house needed to be leveled," Ricardo said.

So they hired ABC Foundation Repair Specialist. Workers came out and fixed their foundation, and the family signed a lifetime warranty. That was in 2023.

Earlier this year, the family's home in Harlingen was flooded in the March storms.

"We ended up going under the house and seeing that one of the pillars was coming loose," Ricardo said.

The family noticed that their new floor was starting to crack, and the house wasn't leveled properly anymore.

They contacted ABC Foundation Repair Specialist to see if the warranty would cover the damages. They found out the company was sold to new owners in San Antonio.

"That new company said they weren't going to honor the warranty. They were saying what the old owners had an agreement with you guys, that's as far as it went," Ricardo said.

Channel 5 News reached out to the company Tuesday. We were told they were in contact with the family and explained the change in ownership.

We asked if they wanted to provide a comment or statement, we are still waiting to hear back.

The Better Business Bureau always suggests doing your research.

"So if it is the owners, you can ask them if you can get a hold of the previous owners, so that they honor this particular warranty, and why they aren't going to honor this warranty with the particular company," South Texas Better Business Bureau President Hilda Martinez said.

Martinez also says you should also pay attention to where a business is located.

"If their physical location is elsewhere, in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Austin or our surrounding area. If you have a warranty issue, how long is it going to take back actually do the repairs?" Martinez said.

As for the Garcia family, they're trying to contact the previous owner. They're also looking into estimates with other companies to repairs the damage.